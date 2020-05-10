Bernice Pierce Thomas, 91, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Mrs. Thomas was the daughter of the late Johnny James Pierce and Selma Marie Nicholson Pierce. She was born in Martin County, North Carolina. Mrs. Thomas was a retired Tour Director with 26 years at Fun Tours. She was a member of Benn's United Methodist Church, a Charter Member of the Carrollton Woman's Club, a member of United Methodist Women and Churchland Seniors. She was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Roy Vance Thomas, a son, Roy Vance Thomas III and a brother, Edgar Pierce. Mrs. Thomas is survived by two daughters, Cynthia T. Roach (Shelby Van) and Anne T. Beale (Marshall Aubrey); son, William Robert Thomas; grandchildren, Tina, Carrie, Shelli, Krissy, Abby, Justin and Megan; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Matthew, Victoria, Jonathan, Paul, Claire, Alyson, Hannah, James, Leo and Harper Grace; great-great grandson, Jack; sisters, Lillia Nicholson, Dee Modlin, and Louise Phelps; brothers, James Otis Pierce, Delano Pierce and Randy Pierce. In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions to Medi Home Hospice, 11838 Rock Landing Dr Suite 140, Newport News, VA 23606. A private graveside service will be held in St. Luke's Memorial Park, Smithfield, VA. There will be a viewing on Tuesday, May 12 from 10 to 5 p.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on May 10, 2020.