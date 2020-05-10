Bernice Pierce Thomas
1929 - 2020
Bernice Pierce Thomas, 91, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Mrs. Thomas was the daughter of the late Johnny James Pierce and Selma Marie Nicholson Pierce. She was born in Martin County, North Carolina. Mrs. Thomas was a retired Tour Director with 26 years at Fun Tours. She was a member of Benn's United Methodist Church, a Charter Member of the Carrollton Woman's Club, a member of United Methodist Women and Churchland Seniors. She was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Roy Vance Thomas, a son, Roy Vance Thomas III and a brother, Edgar Pierce. Mrs. Thomas is survived by two daughters, Cynthia T. Roach (Shelby Van) and Anne T. Beale (Marshall Aubrey); son, William Robert Thomas; grandchildren, Tina, Carrie, Shelli, Krissy, Abby, Justin and Megan; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Matthew, Victoria, Jonathan, Paul, Claire, Alyson, Hannah, James, Leo and Harper Grace; great-great grandson, Jack; sisters, Lillia Nicholson, Dee Modlin, and Louise Phelps; brothers, James Otis Pierce, Delano Pierce and Randy Pierce. In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions to Medi Home Hospice, 11838 Rock Landing Dr Suite 140, Newport News, VA 23606. A private graveside service will be held in St. Luke's Memorial Park, Smithfield, VA. There will be a viewing on Tuesday, May 12 from 10 to 5 p.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Viewing
10:00 - 5:00 PM
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
Graveside service
St. Luke's Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Deepest sympathies. May God give you comfort and peace during this difficult time.
Brenda McKeel Frick
May 10, 2020
Didn't know until this morning and we were so sorry to learn of Bernice's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of her family.
Linwood Sills
May 10, 2020
Remembering Miss Bernie....
Fond memories growing up in Carrollton.

Thinking of you all and sending heartfelt condolences during this difficult time.
Praying for peace & comfort.


Julia Montney Paul
Neighbor
May 10, 2020
Ann and Family, So sorry to hear about your Mom. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Jacqueline Smith
Friend
May 9, 2020
Cyndy and family. So very sorry to hear about your mother. You and your family are in my heart and prayers.
Deborah Sadler Vaccarelli
Friend
