Bernice Randolph Terpening, who, in following her U.S. Army officer husband, traveled around the world with seven children, set up homes in several countries, and finally settled in Hampton, where she lived for five decades, died November 1, 2019. She was 95.
She was a native of Eddyville, IL. Her parents were David Elmer Randolph and Mary Belle Souheaver. Her husband, Robert Joseph Terpening, a retired lieutenant colonel, died in 1975.
Survivors include children Robert Joseph Terpening, Jr. (Virginia) of Indiana, Maxine Colbert Stavros of Maryland, Julia Sue Klugman (Craig) of Indiana, John Edwin Terpening of Virginia, William Randolph Terpening of Virginia, Donna Marie Floyd (Jay) of Georgia, and Edmund Clay Terpening (Sherry) of Virginia; 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and greatgreat-grandchildren as well as her sister, Irene Bennett, of Illinois and many nieces and nephews. One grandchild predeceased her.
A private remembrance service will be held for the family and friends at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, Hampton, Virginia. Burial will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery with her husband.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 10, 2019