|
|
Bernice Virginia Crocker, fondly known to family and friends as "Niece" transitioned home to be with the Lord on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:25 pm surrounded by family and friends. Bernice Crocker, the daughter of the late Bennie Gray and Bertha Gray, was born on the fourth day of June in South Hampton, Virginia. The family eventually relocated from South Hampton County to Wakefield, Virginia.
She attended Bronx Community College and graduated with an AA degree in Liberal Arts. She continued her education and received BA from Herbert H. Lehman College in English. She also obtained two Masters Degrees from Lehman College, one in School Counseling and the second in Special Education with honors.
She was a member of Union Hill United of Christ in Sedley, Virginia, and also served as a watch care member of Community Protestant Church in Bronx, New York.
She leaves to cherish her memories: William H. Crocker (husband), two daughters and a son; Arnette Felisha Crocker, William H. Crocker Jr. (deceased), and Coronnie Valencia Crocker of Bronx, New York; three grandsons, Tesean, Teon, and Temeer of Bronx New York; other relatives, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Union Hill Church United Church of Christ, Sedley, Virginia. She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery. Professional services with dignity have been entrusted to Crocker Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 29, 2020