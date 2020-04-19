Home

Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
Bertha Dean Frierson Obituary
Bertha Dean Frierson, 60, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born in New Orleans, LA, she has been a resident of Newport News since. She worked at Sarah Bonwell Hudgins making different products.

Bertha was preceded in death by her Mother, Gleory Kelly and Brother, Morris Frierson. She is survived by her father, Clarence A. Frierson (Irene E.), sisters, Gloria Frierson, and Lisette Frierson; brothers, Lawrence Frierson (Bernadette), Murties Frierson, Roy LeBanc and Peter LeBanc.

The family will gather privately at a later date.

Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 19, 2020
