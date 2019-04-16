Home

Bertha Jones "Curly" Beale

Bertha Jones "Curly" Beale Obituary
Bertha "Curly" Jones Beale, 78, passed away April 13, 2019. She was born in Ivor, VA the daughter of the late Robert Henry Jones and Bertha Lee Jones. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas "Pete" Preston Beale, Jr.; and three sisters, Lucille Crocker, Ivea Logan, and Nancy Cook. Bertha retired as a cashier from Redd's, Sentry and Kitchens stores. She was a member of Windsor Christian Church. Bertha is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marie Duke (Randy), sons and daughters-in-law, Vincent Allen Beale (Caroline), Henry Lee Beale (Karen); grandchildren, Jason, Cory, Miranda, Justin, Nathan, Robert, and Whitney; great grandchildren, Jamison, Sophia, Jeremy, Landon and Nathaniel; sisters and brothers-in-law, Susie Poe, Jo Helmstetter, Faye Drewery (Joe), Phyllis Bick (Frank); brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert "Bubba" Jones (Rachel), Wayne Jones, Milway Jones (Janice); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Windsor Christian Church with the Revs. Basil "Buzz" Ballard and Sam Askew officiating. Burial will follow at Windsor Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation Tuesday night from 7-8 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial donations may be made to the Windsor Volunteer Rescue Squad or the Windsor Fire Department. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 16, 2019
