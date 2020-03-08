Home

C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
Wake
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
1415 Big Bethel Road
Hampton, VA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
1415 Big Bethel Road
Hampton, VA
View Map

Reverend Bertha L. Kornegay

Reverend Bertha L. Kornegay Obituary
Reverend Bertha Lee Kornegay, 77, of Suffolk VA, was called home to eternal rest with the Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Lonnie T. Artis and the late Thelma (Artis) Hopson. She was predeceased by her late husband, Joseph L. Kornegay, SSgt AF Retired. Two sons, Sterling O. Dickson, Anthony Roy Craig, one Great-Grandson, Kai-Shad Adkinson-El and one sister Rebbie Artis.

Reverend Bertha Kornegay, leaves as a testament to her Legacy of Love and Hope; Eight Children, two sons, Elder Jerome L. Craig (Anita) of Temple Hills, MD, Joseph Kornegay Jr., (Toni) of Mt. Olive, NC., six daughters, Pastor Bethaline E. Craig-Miles of Henrico, VA, Evangelist Kathaline L. McElrath of Newport News, VA, Elder Rosalyn C. Craig of Richmond, VA, Missionary Joselyn B. Kornegay-Hendrick of Suffolk, VA, Leslie Kornegay of Durham, NC, and Fonda Kornegay (Phillip) of Wake Forest, NC., eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

A wake service for Reverend Kornegay will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020. Homegoing services will be held promptly at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020. All services at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Road Hampton, Virginia. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Garden. The family of Reverend Bertha Lee Kornegay has entrusted her final care to the staff of C. C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2020
