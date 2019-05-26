Bertha V. Lemle, 99, passed away Monday , May 20, 2019. Bertha, also affectionately known as Jenny, was preceded in death by her parents Thomas Clark and Emily Morgan as well as Gladys Weddle(Earl), Thelma Carroll(Shirley), Ord Clark, Gaye Clark, and husbands Ira Peregoy and Leo Lemle.Jenny had many nieces and nephews who she spent many years visiting with and developing lasting memories. Some of these were Phillip and Ruth Weddle and families, Tommy and Barbara Carroll and families, her niece Doris, and special friend Margaret Lefever from Alaska.Jenny was a switchboard operator by trade in her early years in Portsmouth , VA, then moved to Phoenix, AZ. In Phoenix Jenny became very active in the Rebekahs rising to the position of Noble Grand in 1979. Jenny truly lived the Rebekah Creed: " I believe that my main concern should be my God, my family and my friends. Then I should reach out to my community and the world, for in God's eyes we are all brothers and sisters." A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake, VA. Arrangements are being handled by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton. Published in Daily Press on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary