Berton Edward Owens Jr. passed away at the age of 67, on August 1st 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Bert was a Virginia Beach native where he was raised along with his siblings Rhea, Joseph, and Candace in the Kings Grant area. He was a graduate of First Colonial High School and during this time, he met his future wife, Jacquelyne. He learned to find peace on the water which developed his love of fishing and boats during his childhood, when he explored the creeks and lower bay. This eventually spawned a very rewarding career in the marine industry, in which he spent over 40 years becoming an expert, mentor, and an often sought after professional. Bert's love of the water not only fueled his career, but his passions as well.
Bert was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Jacquelyne Reese, younger brother, Rhea and parents Berton Owens Sr., and Winifred White. He is survived by his two children, Berton Owens III and Rebecca Rae Owens; Siblings, Joseph Owens and Candace Clark; Grandchildren, Grace Ann, Tyson, Owen, Tristan, Madison and Great-Grandchild, Emma.
A memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 15 at 11 a.m. at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home. Due to current restrictions, the service will be limited to 50 persons. A live broadcast will be available via the Funeral Home's Facebook page for those who are unable to attend.
Bert was an avid fisherman and waterman, therefore the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation in his honor. Please visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com
to share fond memories and words of condolence.