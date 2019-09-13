|
Bessie Ann Marable, 76, of Charles City, Va. passed away September 11, 2019. Bessie was a devout Christian and a beloved member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church where she served in many capacities. Bessie was preceded in death by her father; William Wilkerson, and two brothers; Sonny and James Wilkerson. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Jamie Marable; her son, Dean; two daughters, Cheryl Sapernakis and Mandy Crew; 16 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A celebration of life will be held at 11am Saturday, September 14 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 19300 The Glebe Ln., Charles City, Va. 23030. The family will receive friends from 10-11am prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Arrangements provided by Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge Chapel. Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 13, 2019