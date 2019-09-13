Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
(804) 966-7075
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
19300 The Glebe Ln.
Charles City, VA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
19300 The Glebe Ln.
Charles City, VA
Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie Marable
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie Ann Marable

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bessie Ann Marable Obituary
Bessie Ann Marable, 76, of Charles City, Va. passed away September 11, 2019. Bessie was a devout Christian and a beloved member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church where she served in many capacities. Bessie was preceded in death by her father; William Wilkerson, and two brothers; Sonny and James Wilkerson. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Jamie Marable; her son, Dean; two daughters, Cheryl Sapernakis and Mandy Crew; 16 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A celebration of life will be held at 11am Saturday, September 14 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 19300 The Glebe Ln., Charles City, Va. 23030. The family will receive friends from 10-11am prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Arrangements provided by Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge Chapel. Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now