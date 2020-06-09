Bessie E. Lee
Bessie E. Lee passed on June 3, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory five sons, Lin Hopson(Melvene),Harold Lee(Dorothy), Jr., Michael Lee, Derrick Lee, Marty Lee (Alfreda) and two daughters, Shelia Smallwood and Poneice Lee, 13 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Viewing will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held 1:00 pm, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Miracle Temple Baptist Church with Rev. Anthony R. Cooper, officiating. Entombment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. At the request of the church, all attendant must have facial mask.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Viewing
11:00 - 04:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
JUN
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Miracle Temple Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
