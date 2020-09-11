1/1
Bessie Lee Allen Pittman
1920 - 2020
Bessie Lee Allen Pittman, 99, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was born in Thomasville, NC on October 2, 1920. She lived at home until moving to Washington, DC in 1941 where she worked for the Federal Government and met her future husband. After 33 years of government service she retired from Fort Eustis, Maintenance Division, in 1981.

Bessie was a resident of Hampton, Virginia since 1953 and was a loyal member of Bethany United Methodist Church. One of her greatest joys was being of service to others and her love and care were known by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John W. Pittman, and son-in-law, Carl H. Hallgren. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother to three generations of children, she will be sorely missed.

Bessie is survived by her daughters, Teresa Hallgren of Newport News and Jonnie Landis (Joe) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; grandchildren, Anna Hallgren Oquendo (Steven) of Newport News, Jody Landis (Denise), and Denny Landis, of Idaho Falls; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Briann, Anna, Shiann, and Miles; great-great-granddaughter, Remi; and a dear and special friend, Ed Waugaman, who did so much for her.

The family wishes to thank the many friends who cared for and visited with Bessie through her later years. She delighted in having company and was blessed by your friendship and kindness.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 in the Peninsula Memorial Park mausoleum chapel. Masks and social distancing will be required. Memorial donations may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 1509 Todds Lane, Hampton VA 23666 or your favorite charity

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park mausoleum chapel
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
