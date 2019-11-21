|
|
Bessie Lee Smith Ruff, 96, of Mathews, Virginia, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, peacefully in her sleep. Bessie was preceded in death by her husband; Milton, brother; Melvin Smith, and a grandson, Benjamin Marble. She is survived by her two sons, Melvin Ruff (Stacy) and William "Randy" Ruff, a daughter, Judith Johnson (Michael); five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. The viewing is Friday, November 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Howard Funeral Home with a graveside service at Windsor Gardens in Dutton, VA on Saturday, November 23 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 21, 2019