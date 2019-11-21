Home

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Howard Funeral Home
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Windsor Gardens
Bessie Ruff Obituary
Bessie Lee Smith Ruff, 96, of Mathews, Virginia, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, peacefully in her sleep. Bessie was preceded in death by her husband; Milton, brother; Melvin Smith, and a grandson, Benjamin Marble. She is survived by her two sons, Melvin Ruff (Stacy) and William "Randy" Ruff, a daughter, Judith Johnson (Michael); five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. The viewing is Friday, November 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Howard Funeral Home with a graveside service at Windsor Gardens in Dutton, VA on Saturday, November 23 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 21, 2019
