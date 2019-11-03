|
|
Beth Hastings Harris of Roanoke, Va., died on Friday, November 1, 2019.
She was born in Newport News, Va., to Hillary Dixon Hastings and Mildred Jeannette Ferrell Hastings on May 15, 1942. Beth graduated from Hampton High School, and she continued her studies at Lynchburg College in Lynchburg, Va. On July 14, 1962, Beth married Franklin Edward Harris and began a family in Norfolk, Va. Beth, Ed and their three young sons moved to Roanoke, Va., in 1982.
Beth was a Colonial Williamsburg enthusiast and her passion for the era and the region was clearly stated in her taste and style of decorating. She dedicated her life to her family, and it was the time she had with them that she cherished most. Her grandchildren filled her life with joy and laughter and she lived her life eager to create the next memory with them.
Beth was preceded in death by her parents and she is survived by her husband of 57 years, Franklin Edward Harris; her son, Michael Edward Harris and his wife, Cameron; her middle son, D. Scott Harris and Tamara Hayes; her youngest son, Bradford Keith Harris and his wife, Amber; her grandchildren, Charlie, Teddy, Dixon, Mills and Suzanne; and her brother, Hillary Dixon Hastings Jr. and his wife, Betty. Beth is also survived by numerous loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private service of committal for family members will be held at Oakey's South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 3, 2019