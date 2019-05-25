Home

LAKE GASTON, NC. - Bethany Forrest Hogg , 86, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, George Melbourne Hogg, her parents; Haywood and Chrystal Forrest, a brother; Don Forrest, 2 sisters; Jessie Forrest, and Janet Hall. Bethany is survived by her son; Gregory Hogg and his wife Kim, her daughter; Pamela Kirby, her brothers; Walter and Robert Forrest, her sisters; Lois Poole and Frances Bloss, and her grandchildren George Hogg, Meaghan and Erin Kirby.Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 240, Seaford, VA 23696. Arrangements are being handled by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton.
Published in Daily Press on May 25, 2019
