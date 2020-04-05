|
Betsy Cox Jeffries passed away on Saturday, March 7th 2020 in her home in Millsboro DE with her family by her side. Betsy was raised in Newport News and was a 1980 graduate of Warwick High. Betsy worked at many title companies as a processor. She was preceded in death by her father B. C. Cox and her sister Deborah Cox. She is survived by her husband of 40 years Richard Jeffries, her mother Anna (Chris) Cox, brother William Cox and sisters Janet Cox and Michaelene Cox. She was a loving mother and "Oma" to her four grand children. She is survived by Alex Jeffries and his children Trevor and Wendy with their mother Bonnie and significant other Audrey Rickard. Michael Jeffries and his wife Tammy and their son Logan. And Marlaina Jeffries and her son Henry. In the days before her death she was comforted by visits from her cousin Tricia Tyree and her lifelong best friend Kristine Johnson. Service will be private.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 5, 2020