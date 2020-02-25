|
Hayes, Va. - Betsy Juanita Belvin, 74 of Hayes completed her life journey on February 22, 2020. She was surrounded by her family as God called her home.
She was preceded by her Father, Raymond (Shakey) West Sr, Mother Christine (TatTine) West, her Granddaughter Candice Nicole Morgan.
She is survived by loving husband of 31 years Carlton Belvin, daughter Stephanie Hall-Carr (Paul), her sister Clara Harris (Randy), brothers Raymond (Ray) West Jr and Michael (Mike) West. Her Grandchildren Brandon Rusk (Danielle) and Nichollas Rusk, and her Great Grandchildren Kaitlyn and Matthew Rusk. Her nephew Brian Farris (Stacy) and nieces Michelle Kuzar (Chad) and Laura West. Mother in law Anne Dunston (Pete). And host of numerous family members that she cherished and loved. And her beloved pet Midget.
She was retired from Pomoco Auto Group after 17 years of service. She loved spending time with family and friends and always enjoyed talking about the old days. Most important she as a devoted wife to Carlton.
A service of remembrance will be held on Wednesday, Feb 26, 2020 at 5:00pm at Severn Church, 9066 Robins Neck Road, Naxera. Conducted by Pastor Bill West. Family will receive friends following the service at the family home and directions will be provided all is welcome. Arrangements made by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 25, 2020