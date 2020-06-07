Betsy Martin Nielsen, "Mama" and "MeMa," age 77, of Williamsburg, died on June 2, 2020, at Morningside of Williamsburg after a short, non-COVID related illness. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation in Betsy's name to the charity of your choice. For a full obituary, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com or the Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel Facebook page.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 7, 2020.