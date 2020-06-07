Betsy Martin Nielsen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betsy Martin Nielsen, "Mama" and "MeMa," age 77, of Williamsburg, died on June 2, 2020, at Morningside of Williamsburg after a short, non-COVID related illness. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation in Betsy's name to the charity of your choice. For a full obituary, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com or the Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
251 Richneck Road
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 872-6696
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the staff of Carter Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved