Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Betsy Sherburne Bright

Betsy Sherburne Bright Obituary
Hampton, Va. - Betsy Sherburne Bright passed away on November 20, 2019 after a short illness. She was 69. Betsy was a native of Newport News, graduated from Hampton Roads Academy and Old Dominion University. She retired from the City of Hampton Finance Dept. as a CPA. In retirement Betsy volunteered with AARP, helping others prepare their tax returns.

Betsy was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Frances Bright, and by her brother, Willie Bright. She is survived by her sister, Alice Sink, and her brother, John Bright; as well as her two nieces, Jaime Sink Hammer and Erin Sink Bagnall.

There will not be a funeral service, Amory Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 24, 2019
