Bettie H. Jeffery passed away on April 14, 2020, at the age of 85. She was born in Davie County, North Carolina and had been a resident of Virginia for over 70 years. Bettie retired from the Poquoson Police Department as a Dispatcher after 16 years of service. She loved bowling, gardening, and CB radios but her passion was genealogy which she started at a young age.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin "Jeff" Jeffery and her parents, E.R. and Lottie Horne.
Bettie is survived by her son, Preston "Buz" Rinehart (Deb Hebert), daughter, Debra Sweeney (Chris) and son, William "Bill" Rinehart (Teddy Mular); five grandchildren, Vicky Perron, Sarah Ming, Brett Rinehart, Everette Rinehart, and Emma Rinehart; three great-grandchildren; sister, Louise Cassell (Harry); two nephews; and close life-long friends, Jim Parker, Vicki Sterling, and Karen Quarles.
A private graveside service was held on Saturday, April 18, at Peninsula Memorial Park. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Virginia 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 19, 2020