Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Hawks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty A. Hawks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty A. Hawks Obituary
Betty A. Hawks, 89, died on March 15, 2019. She was a native of West Virginia, and was a resident of Newport News for 65 years. Betty was a sales clerk and bookkeeper for Lerners Shop for 10 years. She was a former member of Morrison Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women's Organization.Betty was preceded in death by her husband Elbert L. Hawks Jr., the love of her life for over 65 years, a sister; Nellie Mahady, and a brother; Robert C. White. She was survived by her daughter; Pamela K. Hackney (Fred), son; Elbert Lester Hawks III (Les), three grandchildren; Forrest Warren (Angie), Jason Warren, Chrissy Joyce Hawthorne, seven great-grandchildren; Cole Warren, Dylan Warren, Brandon Warren, Briana Warren, Connor, Eli and Oliver Hawthorne, one nephew; James A. Mahady Jr. (Sue), one niece; Tina Hawks Buchanan. Special thanks for all the loving care from Angela Warren and also Riverside Hospice. There will be a private graveside service held at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements are in the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now