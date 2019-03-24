|
Betty A. Hawks, 89, died on March 15, 2019. She was a native of West Virginia, and was a resident of Newport News for 65 years. Betty was a sales clerk and bookkeeper for Lerners Shop for 10 years. She was a former member of Morrison Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women's Organization.Betty was preceded in death by her husband Elbert L. Hawks Jr., the love of her life for over 65 years, a sister; Nellie Mahady, and a brother; Robert C. White. She was survived by her daughter; Pamela K. Hackney (Fred), son; Elbert Lester Hawks III (Les), three grandchildren; Forrest Warren (Angie), Jason Warren, Chrissy Joyce Hawthorne, seven great-grandchildren; Cole Warren, Dylan Warren, Brandon Warren, Briana Warren, Connor, Eli and Oliver Hawthorne, one nephew; James A. Mahady Jr. (Sue), one niece; Tina Hawks Buchanan. Special thanks for all the loving care from Angela Warren and also Riverside Hospice. There will be a private graveside service held at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements are in the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 24, 2019