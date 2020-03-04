|
|
Grafton – Betty Amory Rollins born Feb 25, 1928 died on March 2, 2020. She saw 92 wonderful years, and all who knew her were blessed indeed. Born and raised in Grafton, she was the daughter of Ernest and Dorothy Amory. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 53 years, Roland R. Rollins, her brother David Amory and two daughters-in-law Tracy and Mary Rollins. She was a lifelong resident of York County.
Mrs. Rollins graduated from Poquoson High School and Madison College. She began her career with the War Department as a Steno Clerk in 1945. Her career path led her to Naval Weapon Station, then to Norfolk Naval where she served a combine 31 years in the Department of Civilian Personal. After retirement, she traveled the United States as she continued to serve as an Investigator of Equal Employment Opportunity complaints for the Navy.
Mrs. Rollins was extremely talented. She loved to read and used to say, "Why would I watch TV when there are so many books I haven't read?" Along with her love for books, she was a seamstress and artist, working with ceramics and stained glass along with sewing and painting beautiful pictures. Betty and Roland loved to travel, pulling a fifth wheel trailer to nearly every one of our United States, including Alaska and Canada. These trips often had no return dates so they could stay as long as they wanted. She continued to travel after his death, in an effort to see every country possible while she was able.
Betty was a loyal 63 year member of Beta Sigma Phi where she had many great friends that she considered her sisters and extended family. All that knew her will remember her as a kind and generous friend, who would do anything for you. They will remember that smile that she shared with everyone.
She is survived by a devoted family who love her very much; a sister and best friend Peggy Holmes, a sister-in-law, Alice Amory, three sons, Nathan of Panama City FL, Dennis and wife Barbara of Yorktown, Kevin of Newport News and one daughter, Susan and husband Tommy Voss of Yorktown. Eleven grandchildren; Jennifer and Michael Rollins, Elizabeth Allen, Stephanie Jump, Samantha Sage, Kevin Jr., Kristin and Daniel Rollins, Megan Garrity, Emily and Karley Voss and six great grandchildren; Zachary and Caitlin Allen, Jack, Stella and Tommy Garrity and Caroline Sage.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, March 6, 2020 at Grafton Christian Church, Grafton Va., where she was a lifelong member. There will be a reception in the Church Social Hall immediately following the service. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Grafton Christian Church Cemetery Fund. 109 Brick Church Road, Grafton, Va. 23692. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va. 23692.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 4, 2020