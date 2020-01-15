Home

More Obituaries for Betty Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Anita Johnson Cox

Betty Anita Johnson Cox Obituary
On January 10, 2020, after a long and very remarkable life, God saw fit to call Betty Cox home. She was a graduate of Huntington High School, Class of 1947. She was one of the first black women appointed to the Newport News Police force in 1952. She graduated from Dixie Hospital School of Nursing in 1958 and was a staff nurse at Langley AFB Hospital for 28 1/2 years, until her retirement in December 1989. She had a long history of volunteering including the Peninsula Domestic Violence Center Women's Shelter, The Adult Literacy Program as a GED Prep Instructor, she was an active member of Faith Baptist Church where she was a member of the Choir and served as a Trustee.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Charlotte Small, and sons Alfred Johnson Jr. and Darryl Cox. She leaves, to cherish her memories, four sons, Jerome Johnson, Larry Johnson (Adrienne), Kevin Cox and Lionel Cox (Helen), 23 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, and 3 great -great grandchildren, a brother, Alphonso Small (Elaine), a sister, Barbara Small, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 15, 2020
