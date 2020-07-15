1/1
Betty Ann Hogge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Ann Hogge of Hayes died at the age of 76 on July 12, 2020, at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital. Mrs. Hogge, daughter of the late Charlie and Edith West Coates, retired from Eastern State Hospital following twenty years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband Carroll Cecil Hogge; survivors include three children Cecilia Marshall (DW), Brenda Deal (Michael), Charles Hogge, three grandchildren, Courtney Marshall, Webster Marshall, Shaun Deal, five great-grandchildren, Riley, Emilee, Emmalyne, Austin, Justin, two siblings, Elaine Shackelford and Calvin Coates. The family will receive friends Wednesday July 15, 2020 from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. A graveside service conducted by the Reverend Bill West will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. The family would like to express a special thank you to Riverside Home Health Care as well as special nieces Becky and Lori for helping us during this difficult time. Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC – social distancing requirements will be followed, and masks are required. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved