Betty Ann Hogge of Hayes died at the age of 76 on July 12, 2020, at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital. Mrs. Hogge, daughter of the late Charlie and Edith West Coates, retired from Eastern State Hospital following twenty years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband Carroll Cecil Hogge; survivors include three children Cecilia Marshall (DW), Brenda Deal (Michael), Charles Hogge, three grandchildren, Courtney Marshall, Webster Marshall, Shaun Deal, five great-grandchildren, Riley, Emilee, Emmalyne, Austin, Justin, two siblings, Elaine Shackelford and Calvin Coates. The family will receive friends Wednesday July 15, 2020 from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. A graveside service conducted by the Reverend Bill West will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. The family would like to express a special thank you to Riverside Home Health Care as well as special nieces Becky and Lori for helping us during this difficult time. Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC – social distancing requirements will be followed, and masks are required. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store