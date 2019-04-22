Betty Ann Schuler, known to her friends as Ann; went home to be with her Lord Jesus on April 17, 2019. Born in Fayetteville, North Carolina on July 4th, 1929, she moved to Hampton, Virginia in 1966 with her now deceased husband Jack. Jack, a Colonel in the Army; served faithfully twenty years and was cited for bravery in the riots in the Panama Canal Zone.Ann was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and also a volunteer at Sentara Careplex Hospital in Hampton for years. She faithfully attended Calvary Reformed Presbyterian Church and loved her church family. She loved her Savior and is now in His presence along with her husband Jack, and her parents Henry and Marietta Richardson of Newark, Ohio.She had three sons and two daughters and their spouses: Douglas and Barbara Schuler, Dean and Patty Schuler, David and Michelle Schuler, Diane and William Ireland, Debra and Steve Bateman; and eight grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother Henry Richardson; sister Gail Carpenter; and three nieces and three nephews.Ann wanted donations to: Dream Catchers Therapeutic Riding Center, 10120 Fire Tower Rd., Toano, VA 23168, in the name of her deceased grandson Adam Schuler.Family will receive friends at Calvary Reformed Presbyterian Church, 403 Whealton Rd., Hampton on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park in Hampton.Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary