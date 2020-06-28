Betty Bowen Williams, 90, of Hampton, Va, passed away on June 21, 2020. Betty was a recent resident of Westland, Michigan, but was a resident of the Peninsula her entire life. She graduated from St. Vincent High School/Peninsula Catholic High School in 1948. Betty worked for Bell Atlantic where she served as a supervisor and retired in 1985 with over 30 years of service. She had many memberships including: Order of the Eastern Star Colonial Chapter No. 40, Telephone Pioneers of America, and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 25. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest G. Bowen, Sr. and Pearl E. Bowen; her husband, Edwin F. Williams, Sr., grandson, John W. Williams; brothers, Ernest G. Bowen, Jr., and James H. Bowen. She is survived by her sons, Edwin F. Williams, Jr. (Donna) of Hampton, VA, John E. Williams (Kathy) of Yorktown, VA; daughters, Debora P. Schutz (Vincent) of Mulberrry, IN, Rebecca G. Valente (Kevin) of Westland, MI; 8 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. A private Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va with a visitation to be held from 1-2pm, your own personal mask will be required. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Mary Star of the Sea Waterfront Classroom and Lab, 14 N. Willard Ave., Hampton, Va 23663. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 28, 2020.