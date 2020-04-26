|
Our Mother, Betty Colleen Fox, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 23, 2020. Born on June 18, 1924, Colleen grew up in Hilton Village with her three siblings. Colleen loved tennis, and that is how she met her beloved husband, Richard Fox, on the tennis courts near her home in Hilton. They were married on July 26, 1943. It was wartime, and they settled into a small bungalow in Newport News. Shortly thereafter, Colleen was left alone as Richard went off to war for two years. In 1960 Colleen and Richard found their "forever" home on Grandview Island in Hampton.
Colleen was the consummate Mother and Homemaker, active in scouting and all her children's activities. She was an accomplished seamstress and sewed all their clothes and made creative home projects such as decorative cushions, curtains and other challenging accessories. Her home was professionally decorated in a warm, beautiful style that was all her own, and she received many compliments. Colleen loved gardening and was active in the Grandview Shores Garden Club, becoming skilled at flower arrangement. She loved visits to Manteo and the Outer Banks, where she enjoyed long walks on the beach and decorating a second home.
Colleen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She is survived by her daughter Sue Hershey and husband Tim; daughter Patricia Fox; Grandchildren Shelly Sadowski (Ted), Richard Hershey, and Ana Hershey (Kenny); great grandchildren Teddy, Jenna and Gabrielle Sadowski, Dalton Hershey, Addy and Sofia Hogge; Sisters Vivian Graham and Francis Norton of the Northern Neck; along with many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Brian McCormick who constantly went above and beyond caring for our Mother over many years, especially towards end of life. We also wish to thank Josie Gurganus, devoted friend and caregiver as well as Heartland Hospice for their kind, gentle and loving care, with special thanks to Joan, Jennifer, Courtney, Angela and Alexis.
A private memorial service will be held graveside at Parklawn Memorial Park on April 27, 2020 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wallace Memorial United Methodist Church, 6 Johnson Road, Hampton, VA 23664 or .
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2020