Betty C. McElligott age 83 of Hayes passed away peacefully February 17, 2020 at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital with her loved ones by her side. Betty retired from Eastern State Hospital and worked at Peebles where she was named Sales Associate of the Year several times. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church. Betty loved to play slots and enjoyed traveling and camping with friends and family. Her favorite pastimes included working the crossword puzzle daily, watching her soaps and game shows, and visiting with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents Robbie and Agnes Crewe Hogge. Survivors include her husband M. Raymond McElligott, daughter, Yvonne Scales (Allen), son Ray McElligott, Jr. (Nancy), grandchildren, Anthony Coates, Andrew McElligott, Dawn McElligott, Belinda Smith, great-grandchildren, Austin Coates, Jacob McElligott, Carter Hayes, Carson McElligott, Lyman Hayes, Ethen Scales, and Preston Hudgins. The family will receive friends Thursday February 20, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm at Hogg Funeral Home. A funeral service conducted by Pastor Richard Whiteheart will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, February 21, 2020, in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home, followed by interment in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. In memory of our loved one, contributions may be made to Abingdon Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Box 9, Bena, VA 23018-services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
