Betty C. Overman passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the age of 81. She was born on May 21, 1938, in Hindmond, Kentucky, in a "holler." Her daddy rode the donkey into town to get the doctor when it was time for her to be born. When she was four, the family moved to Newport News to find work. Betty spent the rest of her life as a resident of Newport News. After graduation from Warwick High School, she began secretarial school in Washington, D.C. Shortly after she graduated, she returned home and began working at Langley Air Force Base, where she worked until she retired 27 years later. It only took her six months to realize she did not like being retired, so she went to work for the City of Newport News Parks and Rec Department.



Betty loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a loyal, dependable friend. Betty loved vacationing in the Outer Banks where she rented a cottage and took her family every summer. After the children were grown, she continued her visits with friends. Betty loved flowers, gardening, needlepoint, painting, crafting, bluegrass music and, of course, her books. She created many beautiful works of art that her family and friends treasure. Her love of travel began with her family's cross-country trip from Virginia to California when she graduated from high school. Her travels took her far and wide from Massachusetts to Florida, St. Croix and Europe where she visited Holland, Germany, Austria, France, and Belgium.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Olive and Mitchell Thacker; husband, Ernie Overman; and her son, Jeffrey Harris, Sr. She leaves behind her loving daughter, Tammy Jo Price (Bill) and their three children, Amanda, Mitchell and Billy (Morgan); a daughter-in-law, Mary Ellen and her three children, Jeffrey Jr., Lindsay and Paige; brother Bobby Thacker (Cathy); granddaughter, Amanda who moved in with her Mimi to help her over the beginning of her illness. While living together, they did many things like paintings, drawings, reading books, college advice and talks of what life holds for Amanda; grandson, Mitchell, who spent many mornings and nights helping his Mimi. During that time, he filled her heart with laughter and love and helped make her life complete. Jeffrey, Jr. was important to her always and she loved him with all her heart. She also leaves behind five great-grandchildren, including Skyla, her precious jewel, who came for sleepovers and would show her Mimi2 her artwork. She also was Mimi2's mini-nurse. Betty also leaves behind two wonderful and caring friends, Jill Figuenick and Stephanie Kerns. Jill remained by her side always. Her caregiver, Kristi, took wonderful care of her and was like a second daughter and whom she cared for dearly.



Her daughter Tammy and husband Bill spent a lot of time caring for her, which enabled her to remain in her home through most of her illness. Her son-in-law, Bill prepared the family home for her where she would live the rest of her life surrounded by family.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 2 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 3 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with interment following at Peninsula Memorial Park. Published in Daily Press on July 1, 2019