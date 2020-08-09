Betty C. Ricks, 77, earned her wings on August 1, 2020 following a brief illness. She was the wife of John L. "Big John" Ricks.



Born March 10, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Ruby Johnson. She was a registered beautician and retired from Hampton City School System after 35 years of service. Mrs. Ricks was a member of Union Baptist Church and enjoyed her family, friends, playing Bingo and cards. Her love of life was spread through the community by her welcoming acceptance of others and her faith in God.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Markita.



Betty is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Heather; sons, Alvin and John Jr.; 3 sisters, 2 brothers, 14 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.



There will be a private service for the immediate family. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store