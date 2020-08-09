1/1
Betty C. Ricks
Betty C. Ricks, 77, earned her wings on August 1, 2020 following a brief illness. She was the wife of John L. "Big John" Ricks.

Born March 10, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Ruby Johnson. She was a registered beautician and retired from Hampton City School System after 35 years of service. Mrs. Ricks was a member of Union Baptist Church and enjoyed her family, friends, playing Bingo and cards. Her love of life was spread through the community by her welcoming acceptance of others and her faith in God.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Markita.

Betty is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Heather; sons, Alvin and John Jr.; 3 sisters, 2 brothers, 14 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private service for the immediate family. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
August 8, 2020
My condolences to the family. Mrs. Rick's will be miss. She was a kind person to make you feel at home when ever you came to visit. She would feed you if you were hungry. She showed the mother love in their home.
Peace and love and blessings to the family.
Clarence Wright
Friend
August 7, 2020
Thinking of you family during this time of sadness. May you find comport in the memories you hold. Auntie you will be truly missed.
Shoma & virgie Johnson
August 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
August 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
