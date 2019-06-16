Betty Davis Hill



Betty Davis Hill, 84, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was a native of Kegley, WV and had been a Peninsula resident for the past 59 years. Betty was a member of the Seaford Church of Christ.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents, James and Cecile Davis; her brothers, Billy W. Davis, James C. Davis and Robert Davis; and her sisters, Etheleen Collins, Mable Eanes, and Janice West. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Donald Hill; her daughters, Pam Maradik of Newport News, VA, Debbie Vanderschel (David) of Mentor, OH; her son, Tim Hill (Annette) of Newport News, VA; Brothers, Gene Davis (Teresa) and George Davis of Princeton, WV; sister, Connie Esterl (Chuck) of Mauldin, SC; her six grandchildren, Timothy, Logan and Hunter Hill, Nicholas Vanderschel, Sarah Vanderschel-Law, and Matthew Maradik; and her five great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 am on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Weymouth Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Chris Cuthbertson. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



