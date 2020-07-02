1/1
Betty G. Leigh
Betty G. Leigh, 86, died peacefully on June 30, 2020, at her home on Aberdeen Creek. She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Irene German of Dutton and her brother, Donald German. Betty is survived and loved by her husband of 66 years, Thomas Fred Leigh and her three children, Teresa Leigh-Zimmerman (Tom), Cathy Walters (John), David Leigh (Sandy), her brother, Milton German (Gloria), and her sister-in-law, Linda German. She is also survived by her many grandchildren and their spouses, great-grandchildren, and a large extended family. A graveside service, officiated by Reverend Mike Gray, will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. The family asks that attendees will responsibly wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Memorial contributions may be made to Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1417 Gloucester, VA 23061. The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers for their loving care for the past two years-services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
