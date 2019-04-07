Betty Smith Hogge passed away on April 5, 2019. At he side was her daughter, Sherri Smith Reid of Hampton and son Raymond Lee Hogge, Jr of Norfolk. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lee Hogge, her son Charles Smith, and brother William Houpt all of Hampton. She is survived by her daughter, son, and daughter-in-law Lauri Hogge of Norfolk, and five grandchildren, Elizabeth Reid of Williamsburg, Kristin Reid of Tennessee, Laura Katharyn "Katie" Hogge of Arlington, and Raymond Lee Hogge III and Christopher Hogge both of Norfolk. Betty is best known for her dancing school, The Betty Smith School of Dance. She began her career with Douglas Hinkel of Newport News, and continued her dance training for many years in New York, under such people as Thalia Mayer. She was a member of Dance Masters of America and Dance Educators of America for many years. During the war she performed in USO shows with Bud and Cece Robinson. Betty was proud to have worked with Tom Hulcher, inventor of the Hulcher 70 High-Speed Sequence Camera for NASA. He would catch her dancing and leaping as he developed his camera. For many years Betty was a choreographer and director for the Hampton Little Theatre which later became the Peninsula Community Theatre. In the 1960's, her first full time job as a Dance Educator was for the King Street Community Center. For her work there, in 2016, Betty was given the "Diversity Matters" Award by the City of Hampton. Over the years she had her own studio at the YMCA on Fort Monroe. Betty later moved her studio to downtown Hampton and in 1985, she opened the studio at it's permanent location on King Street in Hampton.Betty was always very proud to have lived in Phoebus where her father had a grocery store on Mellen Street in the early 1900's. She was proud that his store is pictured in the Phoebus History Souvenir Book. Betty spent her later years living on Mill Creek where she loved the water, wildlife and birds. Her joy in life was her grandchildren and "moon on the water".A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 13, 2019 in the R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home chapel. A visitation will take place at the chapel from 10:00-11:00AM.Memorials may be made to the at . Published in Daily Press on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary