A visitation for Betty J. Breaux will be held from 7-8 PM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, 251 Richneck Rd., Newport News VA 23608. Funeral services will be held at Fort Eustis Regimental Chapel at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, with an interment to follow at 12:00 Noon at A.G. Horton Veteran's Cemetery, 5310 Milner's Rd., Suffolk VA 23434. For more information, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Press on July 14, 2019