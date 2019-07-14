Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
251 Richneck Road
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 872-6696
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
251 Richneck Road
Newport News, VA 23608
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Fort Eustis Regimental Chapel
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
A.G. Horton Veteran's Cemetery
5310 Milner's Rd
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Breaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Breaux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty J. Breaux Obituary
A visitation for Betty J. Breaux will be held from 7-8 PM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, 251 Richneck Rd., Newport News VA 23608. Funeral services will be held at Fort Eustis Regimental Chapel at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, with an interment to follow at 12:00 Noon at A.G. Horton Veteran's Cemetery, 5310 Milner's Rd., Suffolk VA 23434. For more information, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Press on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now