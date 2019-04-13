|
Betty J. Philbates, 77, of New Kent, VA passed away April 10, 2019. Betty had a 37 year career with the post office and retired from the New Kent Post Office as the Post Master.She was preceded in death by her parents Marion and Louise Burton, a brother Jack Burton and an infant daughter Marie Antionette Philbates. Betty is survived by her husband of 63 years Floyd M. Philbates; a daughter Christine Adams (Phil) and a son Floyd Manley Philbates, Jr., (Sissy Pruitt); siblings Buck Burton (Judy), Thelma Sheppard (Don), Martha Bivins, Ann Carter (Daulton), John Burton (Margie), Mike Burton (Pam); grandchildren Amie Spencer (Sean), Bradford Adams (Ashley), Rebecca Hubbard, Mary Hubbard and Amanda McClure (Camoron); great-grandchildren Natalie, Ian and Graham Spencer, Logan and Caiden Adams, Mackenzie Hubbard, Malique Jackson, Jeremayah Petterson, Chance Chandler, Savannah and Calvin McClure; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14th at Corinth Baptist Church, 11650 New Kent Highway, VA 23124. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the church before the service. Vincent Funeral Home, West Point chapel is handling arrangements. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 13, 2019