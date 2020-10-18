1/1
Betty J. Stokes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Stokes passed away peacefully Friday, October 16, 2020, at her home in Williamsburg, Virginia. She leaves behind to mourn her loving husband of 66 years, Theodore K. Stokes, Sr.; children, Karen T. Stokes, Theodora S. Saunders and Theodore K. Stokes, Jr., (Kitty); grandchildren, Aaron Hayslett, (Leslie) and Michelle R. Saunders; great-grandchildren, Kiara Hayslett, Malachi Durand and Curtis Baptiste; and a host of other family and friends.

Betty was known as a Renaissance woman, fiercely devoted to her Savior, husband and family.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd, Williamsburg, Virginia from 1:00 – 2:00 pm with the service to begin at 2:00 pm. Online condolences for the family may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Send Flowers
OCT
25
Service
02:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
7575651141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ed Hussain
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved