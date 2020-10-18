Betty Stokes passed away peacefully Friday, October 16, 2020, at her home in Williamsburg, Virginia. She leaves behind to mourn her loving husband of 66 years, Theodore K. Stokes, Sr.; children, Karen T. Stokes, Theodora S. Saunders and Theodore K. Stokes, Jr., (Kitty); grandchildren, Aaron Hayslett, (Leslie) and Michelle R. Saunders; great-grandchildren, Kiara Hayslett, Malachi Durand and Curtis Baptiste; and a host of other family and friends.
Betty was known as a Renaissance woman, fiercely devoted to her Savior, husband and family.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd, Williamsburg, Virginia from 1:00 – 2:00 pm with the service to begin at 2:00 pm. Online condolences for the family may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
