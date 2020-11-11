1/1
Betty J. Watkins
1932 - 2020
Betty J. Watkins, 88, passed away on November 7, 2020. She was born in Lynchburg, Virginia on July 29, 1932 to the late John and Marie Burkholder. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Watkins; sister, Nancy McGuire, and her Chihuahua, Mitzi. Betty is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Shriver (Allie) of Poquoson, and Jerilyn Tew (Joe) of Gloucester; grandchildren, Aaron, Scarlet, Melanie, and Jeremiah; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, John Burkholder, Jr. and Helen Earehart, both of Williamsburg.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park, with Pastor Joe Hunt officiating. Guests are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Nov. 11, 2020.
NOV
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
