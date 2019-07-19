Home

Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery
Betty Jean Dunston Deal

Betty Jean Dunston Deal Obituary
Betty Jean Dunston Deal, age 86, of Gloucester, died July 15, 2019, with family by her side. Daughter of the late Beverly and Vernetta Dunston. She was a graduate of William & Mary majoring in History and English, retired from the US Postal System and following retirement became director of the Gloucester Museum of History. Husband of 64 years, Samuel T. Deal preceded her in death. She is survived by a daughter, Vern Garnett and husband Bobby, granddaughter, Jade Garnett, grandson Rob Garnett, and a special niece, Leighton Hurley. Graveside funeral service, conducted by the Reverend Dr. Doug Nagel, will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. Friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery. In her memory, memorial contributions may be made to Gloucester Volunteer Fire & Rescue, PO Box 1417, Gloucester, VA 23061. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on July 19, 2019
