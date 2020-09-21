Betty Jean (BJ) Howlett Cox age 84, of Hayes, died at the home of her daughter, Micky Nieman in New Milford, Connecticut on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Gloucester, Virginia on January 14, 1936., and was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Williams, husband and father of her children, Raymond E. Howlett, son, Michael Howlett, a brother Charles Jenkins, and husband Roger Cox Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Micky Nieman (Jerry), four grandchildren, Amy Rodriguez (Zachary), Virginia DiGiacomo, Valerie Allison (Phillip), Raymond Bondranko, six great-grandchildren, Alexandra Rodriguez, Gabriel Rodriguez, Raiden DiGiacomo, Brianna Allison, Sonya Allison, Josephine Allison, one great-great-granddaughter, Amara Rose, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is also survived by two special cousins, Eva Tillage and Audrey Parker, and special friends, Michael and Earline Nicely. Betty Jean retired from the Gloucester County Sheriff's Department following more than thirty years of dedicated service as secretary. She was a proud Den mother to a Cub Scout pack, a Girl Scout Troop Leader, and a Pee Wee football Mom who started the first cheer squad for Pee Wee football in Gloucester. Her hobbies included motorcycle riding, listening to Conway Twitty, and camping. She was a country music and bluegrass enthusiast who was especially fond of Rappahannock Crossing Blue Grass Band. She loved to spend time with her family, especially going roller skating at the Old Mill together every weekend. A graveside service officiated by Reverend Dave Bergeron will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. In memory of our loved one memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, ww5.komen.org
or the Abingdon Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad, PO Box 9, Bena, VA 23018. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.