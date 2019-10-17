|
Yorktown, VA – Betty Jean Hudson, 87, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Betty was a native of Abingdon, VA and longtime peninsula resident prior to moving to Arizona in 2017. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husbands Herbert Owens and Landon J. Hudson; and a son, Larry Owens. She is survived by her daughter Sharon Page and her husband George of Arizona; a grandson Gilbert Page and his wife Dianne and great granddaughters, Mia and Emma all of Texas; and a sister Anita Seals of Utah.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, October 18, 2019 in the chapel of Amory Funeral Home with Rev. Doug Echols officiating. Interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 17, 2019