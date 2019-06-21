Betty "Jean" Manfred of Hampton, Virginia went home to the Lord on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the age of 76. She was born on October 3, 1942 in Hampton, Virginia to Julius Glenn and Kathleen Sadler. She was the older sister of Julius Glenn Jr and Linda Lee.



Jean married the love of her life Robert Manfred on May 25, 1963 in Royalton, Pennsylvania, and again at the same church on their 50th anniversary in 2013. They traveled the world together serving the USAF. Jean had multiple jobs over the years but her favorite by far was caring for children. All children loved her and she always said that when she passed she hoped God would put her to work in the nursery. She leaves behind a legacy of love.



Jean is survived by her loving husband and best friend Bob; her two children Laurie Longest and Doug; their spouses Clyde Jr and Katherine; her grandchildren Rachel, Matthew, Katie, Devon, Zachary, and Hunter; her great-grandchildren Kyson, Isadora, Eric, Calvin, and Kingston; and her adopted grandchildren Chelsea Richardson, Ashley Reeder, and Jordyn Schloss.



A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home on Armistead Avenue in Hampton, Virginia from 5:30-6:30 pm. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at noon at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be mailed in her name to the : Southeastern Virginia Chapter, 6350 Center Drive, Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502, or donated as a tribute gift at https://www.alz.org