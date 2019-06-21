Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
For more information about
Betty Manfred
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Manfred
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean Manfred


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Jean Manfred Obituary
Betty "Jean" Manfred of Hampton, Virginia went home to the Lord on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the age of 76. She was born on October 3, 1942 in Hampton, Virginia to Julius Glenn and Kathleen Sadler. She was the older sister of Julius Glenn Jr and Linda Lee.

Jean married the love of her life Robert Manfred on May 25, 1963 in Royalton, Pennsylvania, and again at the same church on their 50th anniversary in 2013. They traveled the world together serving the USAF. Jean had multiple jobs over the years but her favorite by far was caring for children. All children loved her and she always said that when she passed she hoped God would put her to work in the nursery. She leaves behind a legacy of love.

Jean is survived by her loving husband and best friend Bob; her two children Laurie Longest and Doug; their spouses Clyde Jr and Katherine; her grandchildren Rachel, Matthew, Katie, Devon, Zachary, and Hunter; her great-grandchildren Kyson, Isadora, Eric, Calvin, and Kingston; and her adopted grandchildren Chelsea Richardson, Ashley Reeder, and Jordyn Schloss.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home on Armistead Avenue in Hampton, Virginia from 5:30-6:30 pm. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at noon at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be mailed in her name to the : Southeastern Virginia Chapter, 6350 Center Drive, Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502, or donated as a tribute gift at https://www.alz.org
Published in Daily Press from June 21 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now