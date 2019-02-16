Betty J. Tucker passed away on February 9, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born in Staunton, VA on February 18, 1933. She is survived by her sons Jonathan R. Tucker of Chesapeake, VA, Stephen L. Tucker (Cynthia) of Hayes, VA, and Jeffrey A. Tucker of Newport News, VA. Also, 3 grandchildren Ashley N. Tucker, Andrew C. Tucker and Patrick A. Tucker and 2 great grandchildren Grace Ann Lemmons and Emma Lynn Lemmons. The graveside service will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Peninsula Memorial Park in Newport News. She will be truly missed by all her family and friends. The family would like to offer a special Thank You to the staff at Commonwealth Senior Living-Gloucester House. Their specialized care, loving demeanor and dedication to make every day special for Betty and her family allowed her to live her best life. We would also like to thank At Home Hospice Care for caring for Betty and the support that was provided to the family. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary