Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Hogg Funeral Home
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Hogg Funeral Home
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA
View Map
Betty Jo Green Obituary
Betty Jo Green, age 64, of Yorktown, died unexpectantly at Riverside Regional Medical Center on July 23, 2019 and was previously manager at the Shell gas station in Hayes for many years. Betty was very dedicated to all her customers and loved to play dominos, bingo and especially the lottery. She will be missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Green, Sr. parents, Francis and Florence Shackelford and daughter, Sheila Belvin.

She is survived by sons, John Green, Jr. (Katherine Reynolds), Jessie Green (Tabatha Rose), daughters, Crystal Richmond (Brian), Sharon Green (Michael Hux), 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, sister, Gloria West and aunt, Doris DeLong.

A funeral service officiated by Reverend Richard Whiteheart will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. Interment will follow in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m.

Arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory, Gloucester Point. Please visit www.hoggfh.com to share condolences and memories.
Published in Daily Press on July 25, 2019
