|
|
Betty L. Yeargin, age 81, of Hampton, Virginia passed away on Monday November 4, 2019. Betty was born January 25, 1938 to Virginia Frady LingerFelt and Charlie G. LingerFelt Sr.
Betty is survived by her husband of 64 years, Buddy R. Yeargin Sr.; sons, Buddy R. Yeargin, Claud J. Yeargin; daughters, Joni Ratliff, Jackie "Jaxsun" Blackwell and Carolyn "Sis" Morrison; brothers, Frank LingerFelt and Donald LingerFelt; sisters, Peggy L. Johnson, Sandra East and Karen Cromer; grandchildren, Grace Linares, Michael Morrison and John L. Yeargin, and great-grandchildren, Ariana, Joseph and Cecilia Linares and Skylar Cummings.Betty was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Frady LingerFelt; her father, Charlie G. LingerFelt Sr., and Pawnee LingerFelt, as well as brothers, Charlie G. LingerFelt jr., and Ray LingerFelt.
Betty was a native of Pickens County, S.C. and resident of Hampton, VA for 62 years. She worked tirelessly in her position as Chief cook and bottle-washer for four lazy young'uns.
Nanny was a loving wife, mother, grand and great-grandmother and will be terribly missed.
A celebration of life service for Betty will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, Virginia.
Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share fond memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 9, 2019