Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Yeargin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. "Nanny" Yeargin


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty L. "Nanny" Yeargin Obituary
Betty L. Yeargin, age 81, of Hampton, Virginia passed away on Monday November 4, 2019. Betty was born January 25, 1938 to Virginia Frady LingerFelt and Charlie G. LingerFelt Sr.

Betty is survived by her husband of 64 years, Buddy R. Yeargin Sr.; sons, Buddy R. Yeargin, Claud J. Yeargin; daughters, Joni Ratliff, Jackie "Jaxsun" Blackwell and Carolyn "Sis" Morrison; brothers, Frank LingerFelt and Donald LingerFelt; sisters, Peggy L. Johnson, Sandra East and Karen Cromer; grandchildren, Grace Linares, Michael Morrison and John L. Yeargin, and great-grandchildren, Ariana, Joseph and Cecilia Linares and Skylar Cummings.Betty was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Frady LingerFelt; her father, Charlie G. LingerFelt Sr., and Pawnee LingerFelt, as well as brothers, Charlie G. LingerFelt jr., and Ray LingerFelt.

Betty was a native of Pickens County, S.C. and resident of Hampton, VA for 62 years. She worked tirelessly in her position as Chief cook and bottle-washer for four lazy young'uns.

Nanny was a loving wife, mother, grand and great-grandmother and will be terribly missed.

A celebration of life service for Betty will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, Virginia.

Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share fond memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -