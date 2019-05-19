Betty Lockhart Anglin enjoyed 82 years of living life to its fullest. She died in the loving arms of her family on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in her home.Betty touched many people throughout her life as a teacher. She taught art for over 62 years. She was a celebrated and noted artist who accomplished so much with brushes, color, and imagination. Betty began painting when she was 12 years old, after her mother and father, also both teachers, encouraged her. "I started taking watercolor lessons and I loved it, so I stuck with it.", she said. Betty had always thought of herself as a teaching artist, which made her retirement in May 2011 a difficult decision to make. She served at Christopher Newport University for almost 40 years. Her career started there in 1972. She was hired and never had a job interview. Betty was a leader as the Director of Fine Arts and Art History. She also taught for Trinity Lutheran Church, The Peninsula Fine Arts Center, Charles Taylor Visual Arts Center, and the Lifelong Learning Society. Betty taught until the last days of her life and helped us all to see the beauty around us.Betty's father used to tell her there comes a time in your life that you have to turn the page, and that's what she did. She was given the title Professor Emerita after retiring from CNU. Betty studied and worked with Jack Clifton, Barclay Sheaks, James Warwick Jones, and too many talented artists to name them all. She is listed in Who's Who of American Art, Leading Female Artists of the 20th Century, and had works hang in private/corporate collections throughout the country. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie Anglin. Betty is survived by her daughter Nancy Deel, her son Malcolm Anglin, her grandson James Brown (Kristen) and a great-granddaughter Jordyn Brown. She is also survived by her loving sisters, Bonnie Mathews, and Mary McKinney.There will be a memorial service on Wednesday, May 22 at 1:30 p.m. at Hidenwood Presbyterian Church, followed by a reception.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CNU Ernie L. Anglin Art Scholarship Endowment Fund, Christopher Newport University, 1 Avenue of the Arts, Newport News, VA 23606. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press from May 19 to May 21, 2019