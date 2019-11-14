Home

Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
(804) 966-7075
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
Betty Lou Otey Stewart

Betty Lou Otey Stewart Obituary
Betty Lou Otey Stewart, 75, of Lanexa, VA., went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday November 12, 2019. Betty retired from the archives and records department of Colonial Williamsburg after 45 years of service. She loved cooking and spending time with her family and friends.

Betty is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, William "Billy" Stewart; her son, William Scott Stewart; her daughter, Lisa Burcham and her husband, Jamie; two sisters, Jean Tooley and Judy Morgan; her brother, Randolph Otey; two grandchildren, Hunter and Kara Burcham; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends especially her family from Tabernacle United Methodist Church and the Barhamsville community.

A celebration of life service will be held 1 PM Friday November 15 at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA. The family will receive friends 11-1 prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to the James City Volunteer Rescue Squad, 3135 Forge Rd, Toano, VA 23168. Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
