Betty M. Horne

Betty M. Horne Obituary
Zuni – Betty Mason Horne, 80, widow of John Richard "Buster" Horne, Sr., passed away July 12, 2019 in Consulate Health Care of Windsor. Mrs. Horne, a former resident of the Peninsula, was born in Hampton and was a 1957 graduate of Poquoson High School. She was a daughter of the late Eugene Gilbert and Earline Insley Mason. Mrs. Horne was a former bookkeeper at Hampton General Hospital, Riverside Hospital, and Skip's Body Shop in Newport News.

Left to cherish her memory are one daughter Nina Bauer (Bill) of Doylestown, PA; one son John R. "Buster" Horne, Jr. of Zuni; three grandchildren Alexandra Bauer of Doylestown, PA, Evan Horne of Williamsburg, and Taylor Horne of Zuni; one great grandchild Oliver John Derkits-Horne; a sister Sally Napier of PA; a nephew Andrew Napier; and two nieces Marlene Skinner of Carrsville and Lori Ann Horne Pendleton of Winchester; a sister-in law Mary Prevatte (Gary) of Zuni; and a brother-in-law Ervin Horne (Mary) of Winchester.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to your local Alzheimer's Chapter.

Published in Daily Press on July 13, 2019
