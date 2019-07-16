|
Betty Muriel Lyell, age 85, died July 14, 2019, at Walter Reed Convalescent Center, Betty was a native of Gloucester and of Baptist faith. Husband Boyd Lee Lyell, Jr. preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Diane Hudgins, Gale Leone (Maurice), son Michael Keith Lyell (Denise), seven grandchildren, Cristina Schultz (Chris), Amanda Lewis (Brandon), Jessie Tamplet (Austin), Robbie Lee Hudgins (Lynn), Gerald Ray Hudgins (Becky), Christopher Lyell (Kristen), Lindsay Smith (David), 13 great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Sophia, Sadie, Cason, Cooper, Preston, Anna, Lauren, Xavier, Isabel, Ivan, Jayden, Nash, brothers Tom Hogge (Betty Jean) and Jennings Hogge, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. A funeral service conducted by the Reverend Ann Tang and Pastor Charlie Ryan, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Salem United Methodist Church, 11408 Salem Church Rd, Gloucester, VA 23061. The family will receive friends in the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. before the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to c/o Joanne Gallagher, P.O. Box 43, Ware Neck, VA 23178. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on July 16, 2019