Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Vick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Swann Vick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Swann Vick Obituary
Betty Swann Vick, age 84, passed away February 3, 2020 at her home. Betty was born in Marion, North Carolina and has been a peninsula resident for 70 years. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory are her three step-daughters; one sister, Linda, her three brothers, Joseph E. Swann (Cynthia), John Max Swann and Carl Franklin Swann(Anne). She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Harold Vick.

The funeral service will be held in the Mausoleum at 11:00 on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park with Pastor Rusty Beck officiating.

Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -