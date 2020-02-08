|
|
Betty Swann Vick, age 84, passed away February 3, 2020 at her home. Betty was born in Marion, North Carolina and has been a peninsula resident for 70 years. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are her three step-daughters; one sister, Linda, her three brothers, Joseph E. Swann (Cynthia), John Max Swann and Carl Franklin Swann(Anne). She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Harold Vick.
The funeral service will be held in the Mausoleum at 11:00 on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park with Pastor Rusty Beck officiating.
Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 8, 2020