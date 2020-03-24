Home

Betty Toney Bennett
SMITHFIELD- Betty Bennett, 76, went home to be with the Lord on March 20, 2020. A native of Burlington, NC, she was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Dale Bennett; and daughter, Angela Dawn Truitt. Betty attended the Church of Christ.

She is survived by her children, Penny G. Williams (Alexander), Teresa A. Williams (Ron), Marie D. Gibbs (Tommy), Thomas R. Truitt (Diana), and James L. Truitt (Avis); sisters, Edith M. Millsap and Peggy T. Massey; brother, James E. Toney; 14 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Mar. 26, at 11 AM at St. Luke's Cemetery. There will be no set visitation, but friends are invited to pay their respects at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk on Wednesday any time between 9 AM and 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Church of Christ, 5956 Jefferson Ave., Newport News, VA 23605. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 24, 2020
