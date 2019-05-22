Betty Tragle Blanchard passed away May 20, 2019.She was born in Mecklenburg County, Virginia, the daughter of Maude Stark Moss and Richard Hunter Moss.She attended Pan American Business College in Richmond before moving to Hampton with her husband and two children in 1952. She was an accountant for WVEC Television for 29 years. Following she was an Office Manager with Commonwealth College for 8 years. She was an active member of Hilton Baptist Church from 1953 until her health declined in recent years. She was President of Credit Women International and a member of the Professional Club, Wythe Junior Women's Club and Newport News Women's Club. She volunteered at Riverside Hospital for 14 years. She was a member of Mariners Museum Bronze Door, Peninsula Fine Arts, and James River Country Club. She was an accomplished Bridge player. Her family was her pride and joy. She encouraged family bonds with a Family Beach Week that will continue beyond the 20 years that she was able to participate. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas E. Tragle Jr., her second husband, Gordon Blanchard, sisters Leora Manson, Jean Branton, and brothers James Macklin Moss and Richard Hunter Moss. She is survived by devoted friend Bill Clarke, son Thomas E. Tragle III (Elizabeth), daughter Cynthia Tragle Ford (Glenn), five grandchildren Aaron Tragle (Jamie), Henry Tragle (Christina), Cynthia Powell (Trey), Laura Hunter Kirk (Aaron) Garrett Ford., two sisters Marion Bigham and Laura Shirey, great-grandchildren Aaron Tragle Jr., Lexi Tragle, Tori Powell, Madi Powell, Addi Powell, Henry Tragle III, Harrison Tragle, Ezra Kirk and Lou Lou Kirk as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life will be held Friday May 24 at 11:00 a.m. at Hilton Baptist Church, Newport News, VA followed by a fellowship reception at the church and a graveside service at 2:00 at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hilton Baptist Church Building Fund, 101 Main Street, Newport News, Va 23601.The family wishes to thank the staff at Warwick Forrest Keswick Building for their kindness, care and attention. Arrangements are in the care of Peninsula Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary